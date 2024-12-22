Plumpton Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jumble sale will be at the village hall on Saturday, January 4, at 2pm, raising funds for ‘The Fur and Feather Farming Project’ in The Gambia. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

ONCE UPON A TIME in Pantoland is the 50th anniversary production by Plumpton Pantomime Society and takes place at the village hall from Sunday, January 19 to Saturday, January 25.

In Pantoland Tiffany Tickle runs the local joke shop with her two children Tommy and Tilly but when the Spirit of Pantoland is kidnapped by the nasty witch Mouldywart not even the Tickles can get the citizens of Pantoland laughing. Can PC Pete and his trusty police dog Buster help the Tickles save the day? Will a visit to see the Fairy Grandmother give them the answers they seek? Will the characters of Pantoland ever get their happy ever laughter?

This pantomime mash-up has all your favourite pantomime traditions and much loved characters all wrapped up in a completely original fairy tale and is the perfect way to celebrate the Pantomime Society’s 50th year. For tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/plumpton-green.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone.

They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.