Poetic fancies in Midhurst as traders display festive windows

Shoppers visiting Midhurst over Christmas and the New Year will find extra delights on offer, with the window-displays of local retailers featuring poems written by members of The Midhurst Writers Group. The Poetry Trail is designed to bring the authors’ talents to a wider audience and to encourage the recruitment of new members.

The group meets just outside the town at The Stedham Memorial Hall, each Monday from 7.30pm. Bob Berry, Chairman, says, “We’re a friendly bunch of people who all like to write and enjoy a chat about our work. We love to see new faces and you can be sure of a warm welcome whether your interest is poetry, short stories, novels, or non-fiction.’

The Midhurst Writers have a Facebook page where you can find out more about their activities, or you can call Bob on 01730 814005 or 07523051000 to arrange your visit.