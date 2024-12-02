Polegate care home resident Jean pulls pints again on special pub visit

Bernhard Baron Care Home (BBCH) resident Jean Bland took a trip down memory lane when she pulled a pint at the Sussex pub where she and her family lived and worked for almost 30 years.

Jean, 94, said it was a dream come true to revisit The Stag Inn at Balls Cross, near Petworth, and relive her time at the pub which played a huge part in her family history.

The special visit was organised by Rachel Tappenden, Senior Care Practitioner, and Nicki Hollywood, Activities Coordinator at the BBCH in Polegate where Jean has lived for the past eight years.

The former landlady’s remarkable recollection of the West Sussex pub, a part of her life for 27 years during and after the Second World War, is one of resilience, community spirit and family life, and she said the recent visit brought back rich memories.

The early days showing Jean on horseback outside the pub

“It was one of my long-held wishes to go back,” said Jean, who has written down her personal memoirs of her time at The Stag, which culminated in her being the licensee from 1964 to 1968.

Jean, who was welcomed by the current landlords, Phil and Ann-Marie, went back behind the bar to pull a celebratory pint before enjoying lunch with her best friend.

She recalled how, as a young girl in 1940, her family embarked on a journey to a place they never anticipated calling home for so long. With their mother, Jean and her baby brother Peter were evacuated from Broadstairs, in Kent, to Petworth, after war broke out.

An advertisement in the West Sussex Gazette for The Stag caught her parents’ eye, although at the time it was a far cry from what they originally envisioned.

The Stag Inn

“With no buses to rely on, my mother pushed my brother in a pram, walking three miles to see the inn,” said Jean. “On reporting back to my father that the inn was a ‘dreadful place’ he said we would be together and it would only be for the duration of the war. Little did they know that the ‘temporary stay’ would span nearly three decades from 1940 to 1968.

“Life at The Stag wasn’t easy. With wartime shortages, they closed three days each week due to beer scarcity. The inn had no electricity, gas, or running water, relying instead on a shared well and a hand pump.

"As there were no buses and the nearest station was 10 miles away, My father managed to turn the challenge into an opportunity, starting a successful hire car business that served the local community, including schoolchildren, the Red Cross, and even fruit pickers.”

The family grew over the years, welcoming Jean’s younger brother Ricky in 1945, though he sadly passed away in 1950. Shortly after, Jean’s father died of cancer. In the wake of his passing, the inn’s brewery owners gave Jean’s mother and a mere fortnight to vacate the premises.

Rachel, Nicki and Jean

However, recognising the family’s resilience, they extended their stay by a year, eventually granting Jean’s mother the licence, which she held until 1964, before Jean took over.

Jean’s memories of The Stag are rich in local tradition, and she recalls the ‘bacon loft’, halfway up the chimney, where her father smoked bacon for local farmers, climbing up every three weeks to turn the meat as it cured.

The inn’s fireplace breast bore the crest of the Duke of Norfolk, a symbol of its historic ties with nearby Arundel Castle; historic seat of successive dukes for more than 850 years.

Despite the hardships, Jean said she and her mother thrived at The Stag, running a beloved bed and breakfast and becoming part of the community. They fostered a vibrant social life, with a lively darts and football team at the inn. In the late 1960s, they finally bid farewell to The Stag and moved to East Sussex.

Jean behind the bar with the owners and care home staff

To commemorate Jean’s visit, Rachel and Nicki at the BBCH prepared a special keepsake – a laminated book filled with Jean’s own write-up and photos from her time at The Stag, capturing the life she built there.

Bernhard Baron Care Homes’ Manager Jan Andrews said: “For Jean, returning to The Stag was more than just a visit; it was a homecoming to a place that shaped her family’s story. Her journey back serves as a beautiful reminder of the rich tapestry of memories held by BBCH’s Residents and the joy of rekindling connections with the past.”