Polegate celebrated winners of best kept garden competition

Polegate Town Council was delighted to announce the winners of this year’s Best Kept Garden Competition, an annual event that celebrated the creativity, dedication, and pride of local residents who helped make the town greener, brighter, and more beautiful.

Judging took place during the summer, when Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar, visited gardens across the town to admire the vibrant floral displays, carefully nurtured green spaces, and unique designs that reflected the passion of their owners.

Following the judging, the Mayor proudly presented winners with Certificates of Special Recognition, honouring their outstanding contribution to Polegate’s charm and community spirit.

“The gardens we visited were truly inspiring,” said Cllr Dunbar. “It was wonderful to see the pride residents took in their outdoor spaces. Their hard work not only enhanced the look of our town but also brought joy and a sense of community to everyone who lives here.”

Mayor Dan Dunbar standing with one of the Best Kept Garden winning residents.

The Town Council extended its warmest congratulations to the winners and heartfelt thanks to all participants. Each entry demonstrated the commitment and creativity that helped make Polegate a blooming success.