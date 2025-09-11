Polegate celebrated winners of best kept garden competition
Judging took place during the summer, when Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar, visited gardens across the town to admire the vibrant floral displays, carefully nurtured green spaces, and unique designs that reflected the passion of their owners.
Following the judging, the Mayor proudly presented winners with Certificates of Special Recognition, honouring their outstanding contribution to Polegate’s charm and community spirit.
“The gardens we visited were truly inspiring,” said Cllr Dunbar. “It was wonderful to see the pride residents took in their outdoor spaces. Their hard work not only enhanced the look of our town but also brought joy and a sense of community to everyone who lives here.”
The Town Council extended its warmest congratulations to the winners and heartfelt thanks to all participants. Each entry demonstrated the commitment and creativity that helped make Polegate a blooming success.