Polegate commemorates VE Day with beacon lighting ceremony
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The town was honoured by the presence of Deputy Lord Lieutenant Timothy Cobb DL, representing HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, who delivered the official VE Day declaration. This was followed by Polegate’s Mayor, Councillor Dan Dunbar, who lit the commemorative beacon.
Adding to the atmosphere of reflection and unity, the evening featured a stirring rendition of I Vow to Thee, My Country, enhancing the spirit of remembrance.
The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and was a testament to the enduring strength of community spirit. Organisers extended heartfelt thanks to all who attended and contributed to the occasion's success.
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “As the towns Mayor Last night I had the privilege of lighting our beacon as part of the nation wide tribute to the 80th anniversary of VE Day. I am thankful for everyone who attended for this moment of reflection together.”
Thanks also to Polegate and District Miniature Railway who supported the event.