Polegate Community Centre Christmas Fair

On Saturday, November 30, Polegate Community Association held their annual Christmas Fair

It was a busy morning at Polegate Community Centre last Saturday when the annual Christmas fair took place.

There were many stalls selling craft items, jewellery and gifts as well as several tombolas and a raffle. There were refreshments and cake in the lounge and the kids activity room did a great job of keeping the youngsters busy.