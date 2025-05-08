Polegate Community Centre hosts VE Day celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Polegate Community Association hosted a special street party celebration at their community centre.

The celebrations themed around a 1945 street party atmosphere saw residents come together with musical entertainment from Rick Bonner. Students from Polegate School visited to read special VE Day speeches they had written.

The town's Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar commented: “Huge congratulations to all at Polegate Community Association on this morning VE Day celebrations I know how much work goes into hosting these celebratory events.”