Polegate Community Foundation revives beloved Scarecrow Festival – with a spooky Halloween twist

The Polegate Community Foundation is bringing back the much-loved Polegate Scarecrow Festival, this time with a Halloween makeover. The Spooky Scarecrow Festival will run from 28th to 31st October and will feature a brand-new addition — a pumpkin carving competition.

The Polegate Scarecrow Festival has been a highlight of the town’s calendar for many years, encouraging residents, schools, and businesses to create imaginative scarecrows that transform the community into an outdoor gallery of creativity. Past festivals have seen entries ranging from traditional straw figures to elaborate themed displays, reflecting the town’s strong community spirit.

This year, the festival returns with a spooky theme to coincide with Halloween. Alongside the scarecrow competition, residents and visitors can take part in or enjoy a pumpkin carving contest, adding a new layer of seasonal fun to the event.

“Polegate has a proud history of celebrating community creativity through the scarecrow festival,” said a spokesperson for the Polegate Community Foundation. “We’re excited to bring it back in time for Halloween, and we hope the new spooky twist will inspire even more people to get involved.”

The Spooky Scarecrow Festival will run throughout the town between 28th and 31st October, with prizes awarded for the most creative scarecrows and pumpkins.

For competition details, entry information, and updates, please visit www.polegatecommunityfoundation.org.uk