Polegate Community Foundation urges residents to call police in an emergency

The Polegate Community Foundation is urging people to call 999 and ask for Sussex Police in an emergency to ensure quick access to life-saving equipment.

Back in 2024, the Polegate Community Foundation launched their ‘Project Stem’ campaign which saw 5 different emergency bleed control kits installed in Polegate, Willingdon and Stone Cross, two more are also due to be installed next month.

Nathan Dunbar from Polegate Community Foundation said, “It is vital that residents and visitors to the local area know what to do in an emergency to prevent loss of time which is vital in emergency situations in which this equipment is used for”.

What to do in an emergency? 1) Ensure ambulance has been requested 2) Find your nearest bleed control cabinet 3) Call 999 Ask for Sussex Police 4) State location and ask for code.

Bleed Cabinet

What is an emergency bleed control cabinet and what is the life-saving kit used for? This piece of life-saving equipment is used to treat any type of catastrophic external bleed however it’s main intended use to treat stab wounds. The kits are located in secure cabinets the same as automated external defibrillators.