Polegate commuters raise funds for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity supporting those affected by breast cancer has received a donation from an easter raffle organised by railway staff in Polegate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by staff at the town’s railway station the raffle raised £674 for Breast Friends Forever, a charity which has a supportive space for everyone affected by breast cancer to come together.

Local author Dame Jacqueline Wilson supported the event and attended on Saturday afternoon to draw the raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar commented “ Congratulations to the team at Polegate railway station for raising the funds for this such worthy cause, thank you to all the local commuters who brought their tickets and it was a pleasure to meet Jacqueline Wilson who supported the event.”