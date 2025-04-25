Polegate commuters raise funds for cancer charity
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A charity supporting those affected by breast cancer has received a donation from an easter raffle organised by railway staff in Polegate.
Organised by staff at the town’s railway station the raffle raised £674 for Breast Friends Forever, a charity which has a supportive space for everyone affected by breast cancer to come together.
Local author Dame Jacqueline Wilson supported the event and attended on Saturday afternoon to draw the raffle.
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar commented “ Congratulations to the team at Polegate railway station for raising the funds for this such worthy cause, thank you to all the local commuters who brought their tickets and it was a pleasure to meet Jacqueline Wilson who supported the event.”