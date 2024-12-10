Polegate councillor nominated for prestigious NALC award

Polegate Town Council’s Cllr Nathan Dunbar has been nominated as young councillor of the year for the NALC Star Council Awards 2024. With a strong focus on improving local services and fostering community spirit, Nathan has led initiatives such as new street litter bins, promotional materials for council-owned land, and plans for expanded sporting facilities, including a new tennis court at Brightling Road Leisure Ground.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His leadership also shines through his role in the Polegate Community Foundation, where he leads the “Keeping Polegate Clean” initiative, organising litter-picking events and advocating for litter prevention, which recently obtained permission to host a litter picking equipment storage unit on Town Council land.

Nathan is also dedicated to community engagement, having organised events like the Scarecrow Festival, which raised over £10,000 for local charities, and large-scale family fun days attracting around 1,000 attendees. He regularly communicates with residents through social media and information leaflets, ensuring he remains connected with the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strong advocate for youth involvement, Nathan actively promotes young people’s participation in local decision-making, inspired by his work with the East Sussex Youth Cabinet and the UK Youth Parliament. He brings a fresh, inclusive perspective to council discussions and plays an active role in shaping community initiatives.

Cllr Nathan Dunbar Nominee for NALC's Star Council Awards Young Councillor of the Year

With over £15,000 raised for charities through fundraising and volunteering, Nathan’s dedication to community well-being makes him a standout nominee for the Star Council Awards 2024

The winner will be announced at a Parliamentary Reception hosted by NALC’s President, Baroness Ros Scott of Needham Market. This prestigious event will take place in February 2025 and as a Star Council finalist, Cllr N Dunbar will be in attendance.