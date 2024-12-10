Polegate councillor nominated for prestigious NALC award
His leadership also shines through his role in the Polegate Community Foundation, where he leads the “Keeping Polegate Clean” initiative, organising litter-picking events and advocating for litter prevention, which recently obtained permission to host a litter picking equipment storage unit on Town Council land.
Nathan is also dedicated to community engagement, having organised events like the Scarecrow Festival, which raised over £10,000 for local charities, and large-scale family fun days attracting around 1,000 attendees. He regularly communicates with residents through social media and information leaflets, ensuring he remains connected with the community.
A strong advocate for youth involvement, Nathan actively promotes young people’s participation in local decision-making, inspired by his work with the East Sussex Youth Cabinet and the UK Youth Parliament. He brings a fresh, inclusive perspective to council discussions and plays an active role in shaping community initiatives.
With over £15,000 raised for charities through fundraising and volunteering, Nathan’s dedication to community well-being makes him a standout nominee for the Star Council Awards 2024
The winner will be announced at a Parliamentary Reception hosted by NALC’s President, Baroness Ros Scott of Needham Market. This prestigious event will take place in February 2025 and as a Star Council finalist, Cllr N Dunbar will be in attendance.