Polegate Drama Group honoured with Civic Award by Town Council

Polegate Town Council has proudly awarded its prestigious Civic Award to the Polegate Drama Group in recognition of their dedication to the arts and local engagement. The accolade celebrates the drama group’s decades-long dedication to delivering high-quality theatrical productions, fostering local talent, and engaging audiences of all ages.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar who presented the award, praised the group’s enduring commitment to enriching community life. “Polegate Drama Group has not only entertained generations but also brought people together, nurtured creativity, and offered a platform for residents to express themselves,” the Mayor said. “They are a shining example of what makes Polegate such a vibrant and welcoming town.”

Founded in 1966, the Polegate Drama Group has become a beloved fixture in the local arts scene, staging everything from classic plays and pantomimes to contemporary works. Beyond the spotlight, the group also supports social activities in the town such as hosting coffee mornings at the community centre.

Chairperson of the group, Ryan Tate, accepted the award on behalf of the members. “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of all our members, performers, and supporters over the years,”.

The Civic Award allows Polegate Town Council to formally recognise outstanding community contributions and celebrate those who go above and beyond to make Polegate a better place to live.