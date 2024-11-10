Polegate marked Armistice Day with a service of remembrance

The community of Polegate came together this Remembrance Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in wartime conflict, and those who continue to serve.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Remembrance Sunday Polegate came together to march from the towns Royal British Legion through the town to a service of Remembrance at St.Johns Church.

The parade made up of representatives from the forces, ex-service personnel along with members of the Royal British Legion were joined by civic dignitaries including the Mayor of Polegate and Tim Cobb, Deputy Lieutenant to march through the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and community groups including the scouts also attended.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “Thank you to everyone who participated and came together to remember and honour the service and sacrifice this Remembrance Sunday.”