Polegate marked Armistice Day with a service of remembrance
The community of Polegate came together this Remembrance Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in wartime conflict, and those who continue to serve.
On Remembrance Sunday Polegate came together to march from the towns Royal British Legion through the town to a service of Remembrance at St.Johns Church.
The parade made up of representatives from the forces, ex-service personnel along with members of the Royal British Legion were joined by civic dignitaries including the Mayor of Polegate and Tim Cobb, Deputy Lieutenant to march through the town.
Residents and community groups including the scouts also attended.
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “Thank you to everyone who participated and came together to remember and honour the service and sacrifice this Remembrance Sunday.”