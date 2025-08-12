Polegate marks National Allotment Week with celebration of green-fingered talent
Judging took place during the week commencing Monday, July 28, with the Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar visiting allotments across the town to admire the dedication, design, and horticultural skill on display.
Following careful consideration, the winners were chosen and presented with a Certificate of Recognition by the Mayor during the first week of August, making the celebration a fitting tribute to National Allotment Week’s mission of promoting the joys and benefits of allotment gardening.
“It’s truly inspiring to see the pride our residents take in their allotments,” said the Mayor of Polegate. “Their hard work and passion not only enhance our town’s appearance, but also foster a real sense of community spirit.”
The Town Council extends its warmest congratulations to the winners and heartfelt thanks to all participants for helping to make Polegate a blooming success, especially during a week dedicated to celebrating allotments nationwide.