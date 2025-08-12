Polegate marks National Allotment Week with celebration of green-fingered talent

In perfect timing with National Allotment Week, Polegate Town Council is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Best Allotment Competition, honouring the outstanding efforts, creativity, and community spirit of local residents who have helped make the town greener and more beautiful.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging took place during the week commencing Monday, July 28, with the Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar visiting allotments across the town to admire the dedication, design, and horticultural skill on display.

Following careful consideration, the winners were chosen and presented with a Certificate of Recognition by the Mayor during the first week of August, making the celebration a fitting tribute to National Allotment Week’s mission of promoting the joys and benefits of allotment gardening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s truly inspiring to see the pride our residents take in their allotments,” said the Mayor of Polegate. “Their hard work and passion not only enhance our town’s appearance, but also foster a real sense of community spirit.”

Winner of the Best Kept Allotment receiving their certificate from the Mayor of Polegate

The Town Council extends its warmest congratulations to the winners and heartfelt thanks to all participants for helping to make Polegate a blooming success, especially during a week dedicated to celebrating allotments nationwide.