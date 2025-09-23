Polegate mayor joins forces with air ambulance charity to champion lifesaving care

Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate is pledging his support for air ambulance charity Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) after taking part in the charity’s Civic and Community Leaders’ Circle event at its Redhill Aerodrome base.

KSS saves lives across the South East when every second counts. Every day, the charity’s helicopters bring the emergency room to the scene fast, delivering lifesaving care to those who suddenly become injured or critically ill, across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex 24/7, 365 days a year. Last year the charity made over 3,100 lifesaving missions, each one almost entirely funded by public support from across the region.

As part of the Civic and Community Leaders’ Circle Cllr Dunbar has committed to raising awareness of the vital lifesaving work of KSS and encouraging greater community support. This includes helping to create an army of lifesavers across the South East by ensuring as many people as possible are trained in the lifesaving skills of how to give CPR and use a defibrillator as part of the charity’s series of training events for national Restart a Heart Day in October (aakss.org.uk/restart).

Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “KSS is an extraordinary charity providing the only air ambulance service for the people of Sussex, bringing hospital level treatment and care to the most critically injured and unwell patients.”

Doctor Duncan Bootland, KSS Medical Director with Cllr Dan Dunbar, Polegate Mayor

Their highly skilled team of doctors and paramedics perform lifesaving procedures - like open-heart surgery, blood transfusions, and emergency anaesthetic - right at the scene, giving patients the best chance of survival. I’m so proud to help support their incredible lifesaving work in my community so that, we can jointly save even more lives and keep more families and loved ones together”

David Welch, KSS Chief Executive said: “Our vision is for an end to preventable loss of life from medical emergency, but we know we cannot achieve this alone. That’s why we’re working hand-in-hand with leaders across our communities to help raise awareness of our lifesaving work and help generate the support needed to keep your local air ambulance flying.

“We’re also encouraging community leaders to help advocate for policy decisions that will help us reach more patients and give everyone the best possible chance of survival, as well as empower people in their communities to learn lifesaving skills, like CPR and how to use a defibrillator so that they can be a lifeline in the crucial minutes before we rapidly arrive at a patient’s side.

“I know that by working so closely together we can turn awareness into action and moments of crisis into stories of survival. Together, we will save even more lives.”