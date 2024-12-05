Polegate Mayor joins gathering of Mayors association

On Wednesday Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar joined other local leaders from across Sussex for a luncheon of the Association of Sussex Mayors.

Joining the festive Luncheon were the Mayors of Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford, Peacehaven, Polegate, Uckfield, Bexhill and East Grinstead.

The Sussex Mayors Association is an organisation that's membership is created by current and past Mayors across East and West Sussex incorporating the City of Brighton and Hove.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “These events are a great way for us to meet and discuss upcoming events and ways for partnership working together.

The Sussex Mayors Association started in 1939 and is now run by Denise Cobb (Chair), Lynda Hyde (Deputy Chair).

They said: "We are really enjoying organising these luncheons and it's a wonderful opportunity for current and past Mayors to get together and socialise.

"Each Mayor brings their own different experiences and information that we share."