Polegate Mayor joins meeting of Sussex Mayors Association

On Wednesday Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar joined other local leaders from across Sussex for a luncheon of the Association of Sussex Mayors. Joining the Luncheon were the Mayor’s of Brighton, Peacehaven, Polegate and Uckfield.

The Sussex Mayors Association event held at Dyke Golf Club brought together over 40 dignitaries including current and past mayors along with those who supports the Mayors civic role. It allows latest ideas, news, opportunities for development, and charitable activities to be shared with the ethos being to continue to add value to our Sussex based communities.

Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar said “It’s always a pleasure to attend these networking events and hear about work being done across Sussex. The luncheon today gave us a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our Mayoral year as we head towards the end of our time in office.”

Chair of The Sussex Mayors Association Denise Cobb commented "We are really enjoying organising these luncheons and it's a wonderful opportunity for current & past Mayors to get together and socialise. Each Mayor brings their own different experiences and information that we share."