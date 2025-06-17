Polegate Mayor joins Sussex Day celebrations

Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 09:32 BST
The Mayor of Polegate, Councillor Dan Dunbar, joined local dignitaries on Monday, June 16, to celebrate Sussex Day – a proud annual event honouring the rich heritage, culture, and community spirit of the historic county of Sussex.

The event held at East Sussex College, brought together Sussex leaders, charities, service providers and businesses to celebrate Sussex Day with the opportunity to also network and learn about partnership working together.

“Sussex Day is a wonderful opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate the deep roots and shared values that make our county so special,” said the Mayor. “Polegate is proud to be part of this great tradition, and I am Grateful to have been invited by Lord Brett McLean and to have been given the opportunity to speak during the event about Polegate.”

The Mayor’s presence at the event underlined Polegate Town Council’s ongoing support for local culture and civic engagement. The council encourages residents to continue participating in local events and to take pride in the unique history and spirit of Sussex.

