Polegate mayor presents cheque to First Responders

The Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar, has presented a cheque for £1,305.22 to the Eastbourne Area Community First Responders, supporting their vital work in attending medical emergencies across the community.

The funds were raised through popular civic events in Polegate, including the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tea Party and the community carol service.

“I am extremely grateful for the generous donations received on these occasions by the wonderful people of Polegate and our local businesses,” said Cllr Dunbar.

Throughout the year, the Mayor has championed the work of the volunteer team, raising awareness about the importance of CPR training and defibrillator use.

A big thank you to everyone who contributed!