Polegate Mayor supports Air Ambulance appeal

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar has supported the Air Ambulance charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex with its buy it for life appeal with a donation through his mayor’s fund.

Cllr Dunbar said: “I have seen the work of the Air Ambulance crews first hand so I am truly pleased to have been able to support their appeal.

"As the mayoral year comes to its end I have donated the remainder of my mayoral fund of £120 to the appeal.

