Polegate Mayor supports Air Ambulance appeal
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar has supported the Air Ambulance charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex with its buy it for life appeal with a donation through his mayor’s fund.
Cllr Dunbar said: “I have seen the work of the Air Ambulance crews first hand so I am truly pleased to have been able to support their appeal.
"As the mayoral year comes to its end I have donated the remainder of my mayoral fund of £120 to the appeal.
"The charitiy's buy it for life appeal will see the charity owning its second helicopter rather than leasing it, enabling them to fly for six more hours every day, meaning they can reach more patients and save even more lives."