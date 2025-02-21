Polegate Mayor thanks local business for commitment to the town

By Dan Dunbar
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:54 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 16:00 GMT
Polegate Fisheries have been thanked by the Towns Mayor ahead of their retirement after being on the towns high street for 33 years.

On Friday Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar along with his Deputy Cllr Stephen Shing visited Polegate Fisheries to express their thanks to Nick & Lou for their commitment and dedication towards the Polegate community, for the last 33 years.

The surprise visit saw the couple being presented with a Mayors certificate and paperweight of special recognition.

Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “Polegate Fisheries has been a staple on our high street for my entire life and know how much they have supported local people often delivering in person to elderly residents in the town, I wish them all well in the future.”

