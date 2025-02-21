Polegate Mayor thanks local business for commitment to the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Polegate Fisheries have been thanked by the Towns Mayor ahead of their retirement after being on the towns high street for 33 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar along with his Deputy Cllr Stephen Shing visited Polegate Fisheries to express their thanks to Nick & Lou for their commitment and dedication towards the Polegate community, for the last 33 years.

The surprise visit saw the couple being presented with a Mayors certificate and paperweight of special recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “Polegate Fisheries has been a staple on our high street for my entire life and know how much they have supported local people often delivering in person to elderly residents in the town, I wish them all well in the future.”