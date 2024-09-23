Polegate Mayor visits Appen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar recently visited Appen its twinned town in Germany. The visit arranged by the two town’s twinning associations sees residents visit each other bi-annually since forming the twinning in 1981.

The group this year attended fascinating mix of local events and visits including to a medieval castle, a 800-yr old preserved longship and boat trip in Hamburg.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dunbar said: “I was delighted to accompany Polegate residents with their trip to Appen, I thoroughly enjoyed my bicycle tour of the town and seeing all links with Polegate which includes a red telephone box gifted to them in 1987 in recognition of the large amount of trees Appen sent to Polegate after loosing so many in the storm.

"It was a pleasure to visit local businesses, a care home and meeting their own fire service and was amazed by how many Appen people knew of Polegate. The visit concluded with a meeting with their Mayor in his office discussing local government and seeing all the Polegate memorial mounted on the wall.”

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dunbar Dunbar with Appen Buergermeister Hans-Peter Lutje.

Chairman Dr Yusaf Samiullah OBE from the Polegate Twinning Association added: “We and our Appen hosts were delighted that Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate was able to join the visit and meet with his Appen counterpart Buergermeister Hans-Peter Lutje who was pleased to put a return visit to Polegate in his official diary for the second week in September 2025!"