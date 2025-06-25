Polegate mayors attends a special civic reception at Chichester Cathedral to thank community leaders

On Tuesday afternoon, Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar alongside Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Shing represented Polegate by attending then reception at Chichester Cathedral.

The Bishops of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner hosted the Afternoon reception for civic representatives, Military, the NHS and Emergency Services. Cllr Dunbar said, “It was a pleasure to attend the reception hosted by the Bishops of Chichester Dr Warner who brought together civic and public service leaders from across Sussex at the Cathedral.

A spokesperson for Chichester cathedral said, “2025 is a year of celebration of the Christian faith across Sussex. It marks the 950th anniversary of the formation of the Diocese of Chichester Cathedral. The Diocese of Chichester covers the counties of East and West Sussex and the City of Brighton and Hove.”

As part of the celebrations, the Bishop of Chichester is hosting a series of receptions at the Palace of Chichester to celebrate the work of individuals and groups from across Sussex and to thank them for what they do in their communities and their roles.