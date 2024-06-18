Polegate Petal Power Sunflower Showdown

By Jo TrickerContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
We're thrilled to announce our upcoming Sunflower Growing Competition, and we invite Polegate residents all to join in the fun.

Why should you participate? Because it’s more than just growing tall sunflowers—it’s about fostering community spirit right here in our towns.

Growing sunflowers together brings us closer as neighbours. It’s a chance to share gardening tips, admire each other's blooms, and celebrate the beauty of nature in our community. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this competition is for everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Imagine our towns dotted with vibrant sunflowers towering proudly—each one a testament to our collective effort and enthusiasm.

Polegate Sunflower competition 2024.Polegate Sunflower competition 2024.
Polegate Sunflower competition 2024.

So, dust off your gardening gloves, pick up your seeds, and join us in spreading joy and positivity throughout our community. Together, let's sow the seeds of friendship and community spirit with our sunflower growing competition.

If you are not a Polegate resident why not start your own trend in your area and start growing a sunflower to join in the fun

Can you grow the biggest and tallest sunflower?

Get involved and enter Polegate Town Councils Tallest Sunflower Competition!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Compete an online entry form or collect an entry form from 49 High Street, Polegate or [email protected]

Winners (Polegate) will receive a signed certificate from the Mayor of Polegate.

All entrants must live within the Polegate parish boundary.

Closing date Friday, August 23.

Related topics:PolegateMayor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.