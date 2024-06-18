Polegate Petal Power Sunflower Showdown
Why should you participate? Because it’s more than just growing tall sunflowers—it’s about fostering community spirit right here in our towns.
Growing sunflowers together brings us closer as neighbours. It’s a chance to share gardening tips, admire each other's blooms, and celebrate the beauty of nature in our community. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this competition is for everyone.
Imagine our towns dotted with vibrant sunflowers towering proudly—each one a testament to our collective effort and enthusiasm.
So, dust off your gardening gloves, pick up your seeds, and join us in spreading joy and positivity throughout our community. Together, let's sow the seeds of friendship and community spirit with our sunflower growing competition.
If you are not a Polegate resident why not start your own trend in your area and start growing a sunflower to join in the fun
Can you grow the biggest and tallest sunflower?
Get involved and enter Polegate Town Councils Tallest Sunflower Competition!
Compete an online entry form or collect an entry form from 49 High Street, Polegate or [email protected]
Winners (Polegate) will receive a signed certificate from the Mayor of Polegate.
All entrants must live within the Polegate parish boundary.
Closing date Friday, August 23.
