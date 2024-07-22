Polegate prepares to bid farewell to scarecrows at Saturday Extravaganza
On Saturday (July 27) the Polegate Community Foundation are hosting their third community summer fun day to mark the end of the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2024. The event is set to be one of the biggest Polegate has seen in recent years with fun for all the family.
Being held at Brightling Road Leisure Ground off Black Path in Polegate the family summer fun day will see live entertainment, street food, picnic in the park, model trains rides, meet your emergency services display and much more along with lots of local businesses showcasing their goods.
The event begins at 11am and runs until 3pm with the Four-Eyed Theatre Group performing at 12noon, 1pm and 2pm. Other live entertainment schedules will be released on the day.
This event will be raising money for three local charities who are all beneficiaries of the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2024, the last of its kind to be seen since the Scarecrow Festivals came to the local area in 2018.
To find out more or to get in touch with the events team email – [email protected]
