Polegate Residents Association hosts delightful social trip to Newbridge Nurseries

The Polegate Residents Association (PRA) is pleased to announce the success of its recent social trip to Newbridge Nurseries, a popular garden centre located in Broadbridge Heath, West Sussex. The outing, held on Friday July 25th, brought together local residents for a day of relaxation, community spirit, and horticultural inspiration.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the PRA took part in the trip, enjoying a comfortable journey with Cuckmere Buses from Polegate to the award-winning garden centre, which boasts an impressive selection of plants, gifts, homewares, and a renowned café. The event aimed to strengthen community bonds, provide a pleasant day out for residents, and support mental well-being through social connection and outdoor leisure.

“It was a fantastic day,” said Dan Dunbar, Chair of the Polegate Residents Association. “Newbridge Nurseries is a beautiful spot with something for everyone. Whether our members were browsing plants, shopping for gifts, or simply enjoying tea and cake with friends, the smiles said it all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many attendees commented on the friendly atmosphere and well-organised nature of the trip, with several already asking when the next outing will be planned. The PRA has confirmed that more community-focused events are in the pipeline as part of its mission to enrich life in Polegate and keep residents engaged and connected.

For more information about upcoming events or to join the Polegate Residents Association, please visit their Facebook page @PolegateRA.