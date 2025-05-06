Polegate residents mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day
Polegate residents came together on Tuesday at a special coffee morning to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.
Hosted by the Polegate Residents Association the coffee morning brought together local residents over coffee, cake and a chat to commemorate this special anniversary.
Chairman Dan Dunbar said “We had a wonderful time together to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with special thanks to our member Ivy who brought her personal war time possessions including a newspaper from the day war broke out.”
Entertainment was provided by Steve Dunnett and residents stood side by side to sing the great British Hymn ‘I Vow To Thee My Country, in gratitude, honouring the many sacrifices that secured our freedom.