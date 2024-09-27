Polegate supports Macmillan coffee morning
This morning Polegate Mayor Cllr Dunbar attended a charity coffee morning in the town raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Today coffee mornings were held across the country supporting Macmillan and in Polegate the event was arranged and hosted by Haines and Sons funeral directors.
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “I was pleased to be able to attend the coffee morning supporting such a worthwhile charity.
"I was pleased see the local community supporting the event and my thanks goes to the staff at Haines for their hospitality.”
