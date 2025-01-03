Polegate Town Council’s festive competitions: winners announced

Best Dressed Christmas Shop: Congratulations to Haines! Your enchanting decorations brought a touch of magic to our high street and truly embodied the festive spirit.

Best Dressed Christmas House Competition:

First Prize: A round of applause for the stunning home in Bernhard Gardens, whose dazzling display lit up the neighbourhood with holiday cheer!Runners-Up: Kudos to the creative and festive neighbours of Fairlight Close, who amazed us with their collaborative masterpiece.Certificates of Appreciation: Recognizing the beautifully decorated homes on Birch Road, Foxglove Close, and Hyperion Avenue for their wonderful contributions to the seasonal joy.

Thank you to all those who participated and made this holiday season extra special for our community!

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated, from shop owners to residents. Your efforts turned our town into a winter wonderland, spreading warmth and happiness to all who visited.

Here’s to another season of community spirit and holiday magic. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

