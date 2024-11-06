Polegate tree planting event – Enhancing biodiversity in our community

On Saturday, November 2, Polegate's community tree planting event was a fantastic success, and we’re thrilled with what we accomplished together.

Here’s a quick summary of our achievements:

Five Trees replaced, 510 bushes planted.

Planting trees and shrubs goes beyond just beautifying our surroundings—it plays a vital role in boosting local biodiversity.

PJ Skips volunteers at Community Tree Planting Event

These newly planted trees will provide essential habitats for birds, insects, and small mammals, while also supporting pollinators like bees and butterflies. By introducing a variety of species, we’re helping to build a more balanced ecosystem that promotes healthy soil, cleaner air, and stronger, more resilient wildlife populations.

A heartfelt thank you to PJ Skips for their generous support, and to The Scouts and Brownies for their enthusiasm and hard work. We were also delighted to have local Councillors join us, planting alongside community members to help create a more vibrant and sustainable environment.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this event! Together, we’re taking important steps toward a healthier, greener future and laying the foundation for a thriving, biodiverse landscape for generations to come for our community. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for a thriving, biodiverse landscape!