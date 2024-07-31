Polegate’s Summer Fun Day hailed a huge success.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summer fun in Polegate held on Saturday, July 27, hosted by the Polegate Community Foundation has been described as a huge success after seeing hundreds of people attend the event on the town's Brightling Road leisure ground.

The event saw the town's newly elected MP James MacCleary officially open proceedings, with Cllr Roy Galley, Chairman of East Sussex County Council and Cllr Gavin Blake-Coggins, Vice-chairman of Wealden District Council also supporting the community event.

Saturday's fun day concluded a week-long scarecrow festival across the local area raising funds for three local children’s charities; Amaze, Children with Cancer Fund and Chustnut Tree House.

During the event people enjoyed stalls, games, a fitness demonstration, live street entertainment, train rides from Polegate miniature railway along with learning about our local emergency services.

Polegate Summer fun day.