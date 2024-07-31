Polegate’s Summer Fun Day hailed a huge success.
The event saw the town's newly elected MP James MacCleary officially open proceedings, with Cllr Roy Galley, Chairman of East Sussex County Council and Cllr Gavin Blake-Coggins, Vice-chairman of Wealden District Council also supporting the community event.
Saturday's fun day concluded a week-long scarecrow festival across the local area raising funds for three local children’s charities; Amaze, Children with Cancer Fund and Chustnut Tree House.
During the event people enjoyed stalls, games, a fitness demonstration, live street entertainment, train rides from Polegate miniature railway along with learning about our local emergency services.
The town's Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “Credit must be given to the Polegate Community Foundation for the huge amount of work which went into making this a successful and enjoyable event for the community.”
