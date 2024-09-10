Police and charities raise the profile of spiking and violence against women

Officers from Sussex Police and representatives from three national charities will be in The Beacon later this month to raise awareness of violence against women and girls, and the impact of drink spiking.

The team will be in the shopping centre near Shades on Friday, September 20 as part of a national Home Office campaign on the spiking of drinks. The campaign coincides with Freshers Week.

They hope to speak to a broad cross-section of shoppers and visitors to the centre, demonstrate their commitment to these issues and build trust and confidence.

Keri Summers, East Sussex Partnership Manager with Sussex Police, said Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) was a growing problem in the UK.

“National figures show the devastating impact of violence against women and girls, and tackling the issue is a top priority for Sussex Police and its partners,” Keri said.

“Women and girls should feel safe in private and in public, and we have a range of measures in place to protect women and girls and help them access the right support should they become victims of crime.

“This event falls during Freshers Week, where the national focus is on combatting spiking, protecting women and girls on a night out and making sure they are safe should the worst happen.”

Keri said that her team were keen to raise the profile of spiking of drinks, which is an ongoing problem in bars and nightclubs.

The three charities attending the event on September 20 are:

HERSANA – a charity supporting black survivors of abuse and violence.

CGL - Change Grove Live – their mission is to help people change the directions of their lives, grow as individuals and live life to its full potential.

Hourglass - a charity that highlights the abuse of the elderly and helps victims rebuild their lives.

The Beacon General Manager, Mark Powell, said it was vital that these important issues were raised and discussed.

“We are delighted that Sussex Police and three specialist charities are coming into the centre on Friday, September 20 to discuss the spiking of drinks, and violence against women and girls,” Mark said. “I am sure they will generate a lot of interest and help more people gain a deeper understanding of these topics.”