Police raise the profile of voyeurism and spiking at event at The Beacon

Officers from Sussex Police chatted to shoppers and visitors to The Beacon to shine a spotlight on violence against women and girls.

The officers had a stand in the shopping centre on Friday (August 8) to highlight non-contact sexual offences, such as exposure, voyeurism and spiking.

“We had a great response from people in the Centre and were able to chat about the threat posed by these non-contact sexual offences,” Keri Summers, East Sussex Partnership Manager with Sussex Police, explained.

“We were able to speak to a broad cross-section of shoppers and visitors to the centre, to show our commitment to these issues and build trust and confidence. “

Keri said that Sussex Police was committed to tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) across the county. “Women and girls should feel safe in private and in public, and we have a range of measures in place to protect women and girls and help them access the right support should they become victims of crime.”

Keri thanked The Beacon for hosting the event and allowing them access to so many different age-groups in the shopping centre.

The Beacon General Manager, Mark Powell, said it was important that these vital issues were raised and discussed.

“We are always delighted to welcome Sussex Police into the centre,” he said. “They generated a lot of interest and helped people gain a deeper understanding of these topics.”

Officers were also at the Police Pod outside The Beacon to promote their Safer Streets Summer campaign on serious violence, which includes Violence Against Women and Girls, drug and knife related crime.