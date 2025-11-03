Political opinion: Alison Griffiths MP - Government must do more to support businesses

Alison asking a question of the Prime Minister.

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about fighting for small businesses in Parliament.

I spend much of my time in Parliament highlighting how important local businesses are and raising the challenges they now face since last year’s Budget.

The measures announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, especially the National Living Wage rise and higher employer National Insurance bills, have hit many firms hard.

On top of this, businesses will soon also have to contend with the Employment Rights Bill. This piece of Labour legislation will make it less flexible and more expensive to employ people. This is especially damaging to the seasonal and tourist businesses across the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton areas that require maximum flexibility.

Last week in the House of Commons, I raised these concerns with Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions.

I told him about Paul who runs Bah-Humbug Sweets in Littlehampton and Matt, a tech entrepreneur I’d met just that week. They both told me that these additional costs, taxation, and regulation were significantly hindering job creation, investment, and growth.

The cumulative impact of these measures is choking opportunity, and so I asked the Prime Minister when he will start backing the people in this country that create jobs and prosperity.

Sadly, but predictably, he gave no answer. He failed to even acknowledge the vital role such businesses play in our wider economy, which I believe shows the real problem with this government. They simply do not understand how important it is to create an environment for business people like Paul and Matt to thrive in.

The following day I returned to the Commons and asked the Leader of the House of Commons if he would provide government time to celebrate business owners ahead of Small Business Saturday on 6 December.

He said there would be time to do so following the Budget on 26 November and I have every intention of doing so.

Our economy is stagnant; unemployment is rising, and our predicted growth is pitiful with predictions of just over 1% this year and next.

Rachel Reeves says she has made growth her “number one mission”. If that is the case, she should start acting like it.

UK businesses cannot afford any further costs or restrictions. For a start, she should reverse last year’s hike in employer National Insurance and talk to her Labour colleagues and the unions about watering down or scrapping the Employment Rights Bill.

I’m far from the only one talking about this. Recent statements from the Institute of Directors, the Federation of Small Businesses, and other industry groups have all signalled their concerns that Labour’s plans are an act of real self-harm for the country.

If Labour come after our businesses again in this month’s Budget, we will see many shutting up shop for good. It will show that Labour has no serious plan for growth and will carry on spending taxpayers’ money regardless.

You can contact me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA. Find me on Facebook and Instagram as Alison Griffiths MP.