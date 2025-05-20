Political opinion: Alison Griffiths MP: Our coast is buzzing with activity this Summer

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths highlights the coastal opportunities and local events available to everyone.

Spending time in and on the water is one of the things I love most about where we live. As the weather and water get warmer, I want to showcase our fantastic local clubs helping people of all ages and abilities get involved in sea-based activities. From sailing and paddleboarding to kite-surfing and cold-water swimming, there are so many ways to enjoy the coastline safely and socially.

Bognor Regis Sailing Club is a great example. A welcoming club for all experience levels, with support for beginners too. They offer everything from dinghy sailing and kayaking to windsurfing and paddleboarding.

The club has an open day on Saturday, May 31 – a brilliant opportunity to try sailing and other water sports for free. Book your place at brsailingclub.co.uk to avoid disappointment.

Alison Griffiths, Member of Parliament for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Further along the coast, Felpham Sailing Club runs coaching and racing, has a strong youth programme, and a great family atmosphere. Their Summer Ball weekend runs from June 27 to 29, featuring live music, a real ale festival in association with Arundel Brewery and Bognor’s Dog and Duck, and a music bingo. Email [email protected] for tickets.

In Littlehampton, The Beach Watersports at The Beach Club offers lessons and watersports hire. Activities include kitesurfing, paddleboarding, winging, windsurfing, and kids’ clubs. Find out more at thebeachwatersports.co.uk.

We have a bounty of open water swimming options. The Bluetits is a worldwide network with 150 groups, including two in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. Their informal, friendly dips show you don’t need fancy kit just a towel, a flask, and a bit of courage! Visit thebluetits.co to find out more.

For open water lessons, Sandy Toed Sea Swimmers, launched by Claire Luckham and Mandy Evans after lockdown, offers one-to-one and group coaching. With over 40 years’ teaching experience, they help people build confidence in the sea. Find out more at sandytoedseaswimmers.com.

Other opportunities include Arun Yacht Club and the Littlehampton Yacht Club, with ways to sail or enjoy motorboating on the River Arun, and out to sea.

The Littlehampton Waterfront Festival returns on July 26 and 27. It showcases dinghy sailing, yachts, workboats, powerboats, paddleboarding, angling, RNLI lifeboats, jet skis, flyboards, and hovercraft to name a few. Several exciting visiting and resident vessels will also be open for tours on Town Quay. Find out more at littlehampton.org.uk/harbour-waterfront-festival.

The Arun Youth Aqua Centre is doing wonderful work helping young people aged 8 to 18 get out on the water safely. They’ve been teaching young people to sail for over 40 years. Read more at ayac.org.uk.

There’s so much happening along our beautiful coastline this summer. From sailing open days to family-friendly festivals, open water swimming, and water sports events. It’s a fantastic reminder of just how much our coastal towns and villages have to offer. Let’s make the most of it, support our local clubs and businesses, and celebrate the environment we’re lucky to call home.

