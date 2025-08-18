Political opinion: Alison Griffiths MP - Working together to feel safer and secure in our communities

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about the measures being implemented to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Everyone deserves to live and work in a place where they feel safe and not threatened by the behaviour of others.

This means not being afraid or intimidated when walking through town or feeling anxious when travelling alone on public transport.

Business owners need to feel supported - whether it be retail staff facing repeated shoplifting or others dealing with drunken and abusive customers.

Tackling anti-social behaviour and crime is a priority of mine. I know it affects so many in our communities, and it is the bedrock of a civilised society.

You may be aware of the recent headlines regarding the surge in shoplifting, with many businesses enduring several incidents a day. The rate of shoplifting is nearly double the rate two decades ago, according to recent figures.

If you are a local retailer, please report every incident and do get in touch with me if you need any support.

The stabbing of a teenager by three men wearing face coverings in Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, last Friday night has understandably alarmed many in the local area. If you have any information about this stabbing, I urge you to contact Sussex Police.

I have supported Bognor Regis Town Council in setting up a Town Centre Action Group.

Together with Town Councillors, Arun District Council officials, the Bognor Regis BID (Business Improvement District), the police and other agencies, they are developing a programme of short and long-term activity to deliver visible change, learning from similar initiatives in Littlehampton and elsewhere.

I expect this to be signed off at their next meeting, and I will continue to work closely with all involved.

Alongside this, Sussex Police have increased the number of police on our streets in the last few months. It was also announced last week that they will now deploy two live facial recognition vans, a move I strongly endorse.

I know how much it matters to all of us in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and the surrounding villages to feel protected from harm or danger.

I will continue to fight your corner on this over the coming months.

We all have a role to play in building a safe and secure community, and it is vital that all of us report any crimes that we are a victim of or witness to.

Police use these reports to identify high-crime areas and to allocate resources – reporting is our best tool for tackling crime locally.

If you have been victim of or a witness to a crime, please always report it at https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report. Or you can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 55511. In an emergency, always call 999.

If I can help you at all, please email me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.

You can also stay up to date on my work through my eNewsletter – please register at alisongriffiths.org.uk – and on Facebook and Instagram as Alison Griffiths MP.