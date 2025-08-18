Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP - A topic which will define the autumn

It is just two weeks to go until Parliament resumes and the topic which will define the autumn above all else is going to be the economy.

As a former Treasury Minister myself, I know that the summer is spent planning for the Chancellor’s autumn Budget. I fear the absence of a willingness to make tough decisions on spending mean the question of more tax rises one of when rather than if, leaving businesses and families paralysed.

Rachel Reeves’ summer nights are fever dreams of where next to crush business with tax hikes or what assets she can grab hold of next. Last week it was a new raid on people’s inheritance – a tax I have always thought to be one of the most unfair as it is often double or even triple tax.

In their first year in office Labour imposed huge headwinds on Britain’s business. The tone was set early with the manifesto-breaking £25 billion jobs tax that punishes aspiration and hits those on the lowest incomes the most. It reduces employment, pushes people into welfare, and creates a two-tier economy – weighing down the most productive parts of the economy to support the least productive.

It is no wonder that unemployment has been higher every single month that Labour have been in charge. Or that business confidence is at the lowest levels recorded since many of the surveys began.

Unlike this government, my own background is in business. Also, unlike current ministers, I spend a lot of time listening to real businesses around the country. Their number one ask is for the Chancellor to now rule out further tax raids – something she was happy to do once but is now suspiciously loath to repeat.

Those who will pay the price of this economic vandalism are the hard-working families left paying more tax to cover those who’ve left; ‘generation jobless’ – the young people struggling to get their first job after school or college; and our decaying high streets.