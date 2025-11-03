Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP - Advocating for safer roads

Dazzling Headlights

As the darker evenings are now here, I know that many of my constituents are concerned about the glare from modern vehicle headlights. It is a growing issue where the intense dazzle from oncoming traffic can be dangerous, especially on rural roads, where roadways are often narrow and winding with limited road markings.

I’m also mindful of the many with vision difficulties, including older drivers and those with cataracts, who are disproportionately affected. Studies show recovery time from glare increases with age, and optometrists report more patients avoiding night driving, with 82% of drivers are concerned about glare, and 25% now avoid driving at night all together.

Modern LED and HID headlights are usually brighter and whiter than older halogen bulbs, improving visibility for drivers but at the expense of blinding others. LEDs have a bluer and whiter colour temperature (5000K–6500K), which mimics daylight but is a lot more irritating to the human eye.

The RAC has reported that 85% of drivers believe the problem is worsening, and in fact, 208 accidents in 2021 cited dazzling headlights as a contributing factor. While manufacturers must meet strict international standards before vehicles are registered, including limits on brightness and beam pattern, real-world conditions like road geometry and vehicle height mean glare still occurs.

I am pleased that the Government has decided to commission research into this issue, and I will be pressing for swift action once the findings are published. Additionally, the MOT inspection manual has been updated to prohibit retrofitting LED bulbs into halogen units, which often causes excessive glare. I will continue to advocate for safer roads and sensible regulation both locally and in Parliament.

On Sunday, I was pleased to attend the 150th anniversary service at St Giles Church in Graffham marking its rededication in memory of Bishop Samuel Wilberforce. It was a wonderful All Saints Sunday celebration, led by Reverend Vivien Turner and the Bishop of Chichester.

The church was packed by the local Graffham community with a reception afterwards in the popular village primary school.