Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP - Celebrating a culmination of years of hard work
The schools and colleges I speak to have been sharing stories of students achieving their goals, securing university places, apprenticeships, and exciting job opportunities. Teachers have praised this year’s cohort not only for their academic achievements but for the determination they have shown in navigating the challenges of recent years.
A Levels remain a well-established route to higher education, while the newer T Levels – which combine classroom learning with substantial industry placements – are proving a popular pathway into skilled careers. Whether heading to university, training, or straight into the workplace, these results mark the beginning of the next chapter in each student’s journey. My warmest congratulations go to every student – your achievements are a credit to yourselves, your families and your teachers.
Some welcome news for Midhurst this week with the early completion of the repairs to the gas main and the installation of hand-painted boards by local artists on the hoardings that currently surround the fire-damaged buildings on North Street.
The project was the vision of MaryAnn Kauntze whom I met with back in April and it has come to life thanks to the collaborative efforts of MaryAnn, Midhurst Town Council, the artists, and the many others that offered their support. This initiative is intended to bring much-needed colour and positivity to Midhurst, especially for the residents and businesses that have been affected since the fire.
Clearly what we desperately need is real progress on the site and since becoming the town’s MP a year ago I have met with and made that clear to all concerned. And in the meantime, as much support for our independent traders as possible including my sensible suggestion of free parking to help encourage people to visit or dwell longer spending more money in our town.