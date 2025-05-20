Political opinion: Chichester MP calls for rethink of Family Farm Tax citing report

By Carolyn Aldred
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 10:10 BST
Chichester’s Liberal Democrat MP Jess Brown-Fuller supports a new cross-party report from the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee, which urges the Government to not only delay controversial changes to family farm inheritance tax, but consider alternative schemes that will not harm family farming businesses.

The report warns that reforms announced in last year’s Autumn Budget were rushed through without proper consultation or impact assessments, creating uncertainty for family farms, land values, tenant farmers, and food security across the UK. The committee recommends delaying final decisions until October 2026, allowing for alternative schemes to be explored.

Most Popular

Responding to the report, Jess said: “The Government’s disastrous family farm tax has been a hammer blow to many farms up and down the country, including around Chichester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Liberal Democrats have been urging the Government from the very start to axe the family farm tax and protect those farmers who have already been failed so badly by the Conservative Party’s unfair trade deals, rocketing bills and plunging incomes.

"It’s about time the Government started listening to farmers — and that starts by admitting they were wrong and ditching the family farm tax.”

Related topics:Liberal DemocratGovernment
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice