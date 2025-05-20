Political opinion: Chichester MP calls for rethink of Family Farm Tax citing report
The report warns that reforms announced in last year’s Autumn Budget were rushed through without proper consultation or impact assessments, creating uncertainty for family farms, land values, tenant farmers, and food security across the UK. The committee recommends delaying final decisions until October 2026, allowing for alternative schemes to be explored.
Responding to the report, Jess said: “The Government’s disastrous family farm tax has been a hammer blow to many farms up and down the country, including around Chichester.
"The Liberal Democrats have been urging the Government from the very start to axe the family farm tax and protect those farmers who have already been failed so badly by the Conservative Party’s unfair trade deals, rocketing bills and plunging incomes.
"It’s about time the Government started listening to farmers — and that starts by admitting they were wrong and ditching the family farm tax.”