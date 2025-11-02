Political opinion: Cllr Duncan Crow - Maintaining good sport and leisure facilities requires continued focus

I have always felt that it is important to have good sports facilities in Crawley and welcome that we do. It is well documented that taking part in sports and regular exercise has many benefits. Not just the obvious health and fitness, but positive wellbeing, discipline and teamwork are other notable benefits.

On Sunday I was pleased to join with fellow councillors and guests to attend the K2 Crawley 20th birthday open day. As one of just four current Crawley Borough Councillors who were there at the opening twenty years ago and as a previous cabinet member for leisure and culture, my view over the last two decades is that K2 has been a great success and proven very popular.

Support for leisure facilities from government is always welcome, but we know there are always challenges. One welcome initiative that has recently been implemented at K2 Crawley was the Sport England Swimming Pool Support Fund allocation of £816,500.

This was for the solar carport that is now in the car park, that is generating power to help with the ongoing rise in energy costs. It also funded lighting improvements in the pool hall and additional areas, as well as easing pressure on the National Grid.

Swimming pools use a huge amount of energy to heat and there’s been large rises in energy costs over the last few years, so this policy from the previous government in 2023 is now helping to ensure the K2 swimming pool can be afforded. When Crawley was awarded this funding, we were one of 264 local authorities to have received a share.

Crawley’s facilities are good, with greater challenges faced nationally that will require continued focus. Three months ago, the cross-party Local Government Association highlighted that 63% of main sports halls and 60% of swimming pools are beyond their expected lifespans or in need of refurbishment.

They also stated that public demand for health and fitness facilities is growing, with a record 11.5 million people being a member of a health and fitness club in the UK, but that growth is hampered by economic conditions.

