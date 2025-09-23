Political opinion: Cllr Stephen Holt: Bandstand speculation 'unhelpful'

Last week, Eastbourne’s beloved Bandstand was the subject of some inaccurate and unhelpful speculation and comment.

We have invested £1.5 million in recent years in the Bandstand, despite not receiving any funding from the government to maintain this important historical asset. And our commitment continues by funding this next phase of repairs and restoration, necessitated not least, by health and safety considerations.

Once completed the Bandstand will open again for the 2026 summer season and continue to open for summers in Eastbourne long into the future.

We invest in the Bandstand because it is not just a performance venue, it’s a symbol of our town, local history and culture. It is an honour to be a custodian of such an iconic part of the south coast.

It is also nearly 100 years old and built in a very exposed seafront location. Inevitably the stormy and destructive conditions during the winter months do take a heavy toll, hence the need for some essential repair work.

The planning committee has deferred their decision about the works until such time as Historic England has responded to the application. I have also asked officers to provide a conservation report and strategy, which as part of the wider Seafront Strategy, will provide a clear, transparent plan for the future of its restoration.

This report will also need to consider the impact of the work of the Environment Agency, which are still awaiting confirmation on. We continue to press home the determination to our partners at the EA that the Bandstand must be protected against the impact of coastal flooding over the long-term, and ask for clarity on their proposals.

Above all, our love and care for the Bandstand and the entire seafront is why, over the last two years, we have worked and consulted with residents and groups to develop our Seafront Strategy, and will continue to lobby government and apply for funding for future works to fully restore the Bandstand.

This week councillors are meeting to consider the One East Sussex proposal for Local Government Reorganisation. It’s involved a huge amount of work and consultation with residents across East Sussex. I would like to thank all those who contributed their views and also to thank our officers and councillor colleagues for all their hard work throughout the process.

The government will consider all the proposals they receive before undertaking their own statutory consultation. We will keep residents up to date with latest developments.