Political opinion: Cllr Stephen Holt - Beginning of a new chapter

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

Our Town Hall is undergoing some exciting changes at the moment, and from next week the main council reception will be located at 1 Grove Road. This move marks the beginning of a new chapter for both the council and the community we serve.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are several reasons for this change, one of the most important being that a number of our council teams will also be based at 1 Grove Road.

As part of the wider local government reorganisation currently underway, we want to ensure that Eastbourne makes the strongest possible case to become the new headquarters of the future unitary authority for East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I firmly believe Eastbourne is the right place for this. Not only do we have better transport links by rail and road then other towns in East Sussex, but choosing Eastbourne would send a clear signal that this new authority represents a fresh start, rather than a continuation of the old arrangements based in Lewes.

At the same time, these changes allow us to rethink how we use our historic Town Hall. In the months ahead, the building will continue to host civic functions, but we will are also planning for it to become a vibrant hub for the wider community. We’re opening it up so that local groups, charities, and businesses can hire rooms, hold events, or even take on tenancies.

I’m particularly pleased that we’re already working with the Eastbourne Society to relocate the town’s much-loved Heritage Centre into the Town Hall. I have always believed that this magnificent building should be truly the Town’s Hall - a place for everyone in Eastbourne.

Looking ahead, the Town Hall may also become the base for a new parish or town council, depending on the outcome of the ongoing Community Governance Review (CGR). I strongly encourage all residents to take part in this important consultation. Many people have told me they worry that a new county-wide authority could overlook Eastbourne’s unique needs. The CGR gives you a real say in how your views are represented locally. You can complete the form online, or pick up a paper copy from 1 Grove Road.

Finally, if you’d like to learn more, please join us for our information day on Monday, November 24, at Eastbourne Town Hall from 12 noon to 7pm. I hope to see many of you there.