Political opinion: Jess Brown-Fuller MP - Celebrating our students and new parks this summer

Last Thursday and today have been momentous days for so many of our students. I still remember the nerves that came before picking up my own results many years ago. For those who have spent weeks waiting nervously, I would like to say congratulations, whatever your results may be. I am certain there have been many celebrations across the constituency for grades achieved and places secured.

For those who are now unsure which subjects to take next following their results, rest assured, exams do not define your life or career, and there will be many more opportunities to demonstrate your skills to the world.

Either way, I hope that everyone has been enjoying the summer weather and has perhaps taken the opportunity to make the most of the upgraded play parks across the city. People may already have noticed that Chichester District Council has undertaken major work, now completed, in Priory Park, Parklands and Florence Road. The new areas look fantastic, each inspired by different aspects of the city and the parks in which they are located. I have personally enjoyed the new swings and zip lines at Priory Park, and I hope you will too.

My summer tour has continued in earnest over the past few weeks, with visits to various community projects across the constituency. Two weeks ago, I spent time at the fantastic playscheme run by Bersted Parish Council, which gives families access to free school uniforms, bouncy castles, and goodie bags. I also visited the facilities at Chichester City Football Club and saw the great investment from the Football Foundation, which will serve the community’s footballers for many years to come.

Jess in the new play area in Priory Park

The Bishop’s Palace Garden provides a tranquil space for many in central Chichester to take a break. It also offers a wonderful opportunity for community gardening to support those with mental health issues, something Transition Town Chichester helps to facilitate. I was delighted to spend a relaxing hour helping with the gardening effort and meeting those who rely on this service.

Finally, I had the opportunity last week to represent the constituency on Times Radio, on the It’s a Constituency Knockout show, pitting myself against Emily Darlington MP of Milton Keynes to provide the best fact about our constituencies. I focused on history, with facts about Chichester’s role in the Second World War, the Roman Palace at Fishbourne, and the story of King Canute commanding the tide to stop in Bosham. I am delighted to say that I was victorious for the city of Chichester.