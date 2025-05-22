Political opinion: Josh Babarinde MP: The Assisted Dying debate continues

Over the next few weeks, the Terminally Ill (End of Life) Adults Bill (also known as the ‘Assisted Dying Bill’) will further be debated in Parliament.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Bill first came to Parliament last November, I voted in favour of it because I believe that people with terminal illnesses with a prognosis of less than 6 months to live should have the right to end their life with assistance.

Over the last six months the Bill has gone through Committee Stage, where it was scrutinised by a number of MPs from different political parties. During this period I was able to share residents' concerns directly with my Liberal Democrat colleagues who sat on this committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Committee has now finished its line-by-line review of the Bill, and returned its amended version, which it has put before the House Commons.

Assisted Dying Debate

Over the coming weeks, MPs will have further opportunities to debate the amended Bill, including debating further proposed changes.

We debated some of these on 16th May and I voted against a proposal that would have allowed employers opposed to assisted dying from banning their employees from providing assisted dying services. I felt this measure would have adverse consequences.

If the Commons passes the Bill after more debate in June, the Bill will be passed to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the process I have engaged with lots of views on this legislation from across the town, including holding a public meeting where I shared my own family’s experience of terminal illness, along with several other residents .

It is important to me to ensure that this Bill maintains its fundamental purpose: to give dignity and control to dying adults with terminal illnesses to shorten their suffering and death. It should not come from a place of shortening life.

I will therefore maintain close scrutiny of the Bill over the coming weeks and months, of course, the insights and experiences of local people will continue to be crucial in the process of my decision making. I know that whatever side of the debate you’re on, as an Eastbournian, we must be driven by care, compassion and humanity.