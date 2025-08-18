Political opinion: Local MP, Andrew Griffith, reveals shocking truth about the development blighting West Sussex – and why it is London’s fault

Using recently revealed government data on the number of new homes being built, Andrew Griffith MP for Arundel & South Downs has calculated that the rate of housebuilding in West Sussex wildly exceeds that of Greater London – despite the latter being rich in infrastructure, full of brownfield sites and being where the need for homes is most acute.

According to figures from the Ministry of Housing, the number of homes starting to be built in West Sussex in the year to 30 June 2025 was just over 2,000. In the same period, London - despite a population ten times larger – started building just under 4,000 homes.

Housing starts per thousand population were around four in Arun, Chichester and Mid Sussex, 2.3 on average across West Sussex but less than 0.5 in London.

To put it another way, West Sussex is building at a faster rate than 28 of London’s boroughs combined. And at the rate London is currently building, it would take 23 years just to build enough accommodation to cope with the growth in its population for just the last year alone.

The MP’s numbers also revealed that ALL of the population growth in West Sussex comes from people moving into the area; either from London’s failure to build - pushing its own population elsewhere – or from international migration.

In the latest year for which figures are available, internation migration added 160,000 more people to London’s population. But with so few homes being built in the capital, that simply forced out Londoners to other parts of the UK – many of whom will have looked to West Sussex.

The MP is calling on the Labour government to take emergency action to remove the London Mayor’s control over housing and to remove most planning laws within London Underground Zone 1.

Mr Griffith said: “My analysis proves that London’s failure to build is hurting everyone in West Sussex. Whether its unwanted development hurting communities and nature, competition driving up rents or a shortage of homes for local people to buy this cannot be allowed to continue.

"Greater London is rich in infrastructure, full of brownfield sites and is where the need for homes is most acute. The London Mayor has clearly failed, and the Government should step in immediately and remove his powers over housing. And to get London building, other than a few conservation areas, most of the London Underground Zone 1 should be designated as a permitted development area.”

The population of West Sussex grew 11,000 in just the 12 months to mid 2024.

The existing population actually shrank due to deaths exceeding births by 2,000

ALL of the net growth was from people either moving from other areas – in many cases London – or international migration.

International migration accounted for 6,300 of the population growth – more than half.

The population of West Sussex is 915,037.

The population of London is 9,089,736.

Housing starts per thousand people in the 12 months to the end of June 2025:

Arun 4.23

Chichester 3.80

Mid Sussex 3.77

West Sussex (avg) 2.33

Worthing 1.05

Horsham 0.86

Adur 0.77

London 0.44

Crawley 0.08

