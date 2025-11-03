Political opinion: Mims Davies MP - A Halloween bolt from the blue

Mims Davies MP meeting with the QVH team in East Grinstead

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Crowborough Army Camp, Christmas Card Competition, QVH visit and upcoming Remembrance Services and more

The last week has most definitely been a bit of a Halloween bolt from the blue with the announcement of 600 male asylum seekers being housed at Crowborough Army Camp in the Wealden District.

I have been inundated with emails from rightly concerned local residents on this matter and as soon as I found out I quickly submitted an Urgent Question (UQ) in the Chamber where I asked the Minister to work with the council leadership so that public meetings can be held locally to discuss the significant issues that have arisen and the discussions that have taken place before this announcement.

Along with Nus Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald covering Crowborough, and fellow neighbouring MP Dr Kieran Mullan, we jointly wrote to the leaders of Wealden District Council, requesting a swift response with a substantial, conclusive answer. We are still waiting for answers to our questions. Whilst Crowborough isn't in our constituency, residents of EGU are extremely concerned about what is happening so close by as this will affect the area, local economy, cadet use of the site and wider services in our constituency.

Please sign my petition on my website - https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/no-asylum-housing-crowborough-training-camp

I also spoke with Wealden Cllr Michael Lunn who is also a local farmer and is furious. Under the previous Conservative Government, this rural and open site was rejected outright due to its layout and the difficulty in it being adapted and the extra costs that would be involved. Furthermore, modifying the site would put it in conflict with the local Council’s Crowborough National Landscape and planning policy.

Moving on to Christmas – is it too soon? I am thrilled to launch my 2025 Christmas Card Competition! Something to cheer us all up. This year it is open to all residents of EGU and is a highlight of mine for the festive season.

artwork can be a picture, painting or drawing in portrait or landscape and should be completed on A4 sized paper. The winning design will be featured on the front of my Christmas Card and shared across the UK. Please email me your festive masterpieces by midnight Wednesday, November 12, or post to me at ‘Mims Davies MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA'. More info on my website, newsletter, and socials on how to take part.

I was pleased to recently visit QVH again in East Grinstead too to catch up with the team. Previously I visited back in May where the team kindly showed me the plot for the new Community Diagnostic Centre which is coming on greatly.

This weekend I will be attending Remembrance events across our community where we will be thinking of those serving, keeping us safe and those who have paid the sacrifice. I will be proudly taking part in various events and services in East Grinstead, Uckfield, Newick, Maresfield and in the High Weald. This follows the honour of joining the Festival of Remembrance at Holy Trinity with the local RBL in Forest Row last Saturday along with the cadets and many form our community. We will remember them.