Political opinion: Mims Davies MP discusses nature-friendly farming at the Countryside Regeneration Trust’s Twyford Farm

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, discusses nature-friendly farming at the Countryside Regeneration Trust’s Twyford Farm

Mims Davies MP praised the amazing work of the Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) during a recent visit to Twyford Farm, West Sussex – highlighting the vital role of farmers as stewards of the land and champions of nature-friendly farming.

The visit, hosted by CRT tenants Bob Felton and Liz Wallis, showcased the charity’s work to restore biodiversity, tackle climate change, and support sustainable rural livelihoods through careful land stewardship and farm diversification.

The CRT is calling on Mims to help address the growing challenges facing the rural economy, particularly uncertainties surrounding environmental funding and regulation.

During Mims' visit, she also explored the importance of diversification for small farms, including the role of rural tourism and holiday accommodation in supporting local economies.

Mims Davies MP said:

It is vital our unique and ancient landscape remains constant, and the charity really makes a difference. Bob and Liz are doing amazing work alongside community volunteers and groups to promote nature friendly farming, helping reverse the biodiversity decline and combat climate change alongside farming and other diversification projects including vital local accommodation for visitors to our lovely area and to meet some new-born spring lambs too. Our working farms and the farmers who manage them are the guardians of our landscapes and play a crucial role in our countryside. It was great to see all the Bob and Liz have achieved and to hear about their plans for their next 10 years.

Head of Estates at the CRT, Kerriann McLackland said:

We were delighted to welcome Ms Davies to Twyford Farm. She has a strong background in farming and, while in opposition, it was incredibly valuable to speak with her about the real-world challenges our tenants face. Funding uncertainty is one of the biggest issues – Bob and Liz are currently on the High Level Stewardship Scheme, rather than Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), which was suddenly closed to new applicants, and, while they have been told it will be renewed, they have been given no date for this, which makes long-term planning extremely hard. Mims was particularly interested in understanding the barriers that farms like Twyford face in developing accommodation options and was passionate about understanding the regulations that can make this difficult.