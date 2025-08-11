Political opinion: Mims Davies MP - It's been a busy recess so far

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column including local meetings, letter to PM on Grooming Gangs, upcoming 'Meet Mims' events and school visits

It’s certainly been a busy recess so far meeting residents, businesses, community groups, farmers and many more – and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Recess is a fantastic opportunity for us MPs to be fully in our constituency with boots on the ground and joining residents at local events, finding out their main concerns, and answering questions on the local area.

Recently, I co-signed an important letter to the Prime Minister regarding the National Inquiry on Grooming Gangs. As the Shadow Minister for Women, I have spoken about this in the Chamber countless times, including whilst opening the debate on Tackling Violence against Women and Girls. Despite what the Prime Minister said, speaking out for victims is not jumping on a far-right bandwagon. Labour in Government needs to act and deliver for these women and girls across all communities.

The victims and survivors need to be at the heart of this inquiry and most importantly actually believe and feel they are. We stand ready to support the inquiry and in getting the survivors justice. Our full letter to the PM can be found on my website under ‘News’.

Mims Davies MP in Turners Hill for her Meet Mims Q&A

A reminder of my upcoming in person Q&A events in Uckfield, Pease Pottage, East Grinstead, and Copthorne for residents. Since becoming the MP for our wonderful new East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat, I’ve worked around the clock on the priorities of constituents, criss-crossing the area from Wivelsfield, Newick and Chailey, across to Uckfield, Buxted and Maresfield, and up to Copthorne, Pease Pottage and Turners Hill.

This series of Q&A events is a chance for residents to meet their local MP in their own village with little travel involved, and in a way so they can ask me any questions on the local area and any concerns they may have. I want to ensure I am representing your views in Parliament and locally to the best of my ability. Please find dates and tickets below:

Uckfield, Thursday 11th September, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-uckfield-september.eventbrite.co.uk

Pease Pottage, Thursday 25th September, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-pease-pottage.eventbrite.co.uk

East Grinstead, Wednesday 1st October, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-East-Grinstead-October.eventbrite.co.uk

I look forward to meeting even more residents and soon joining both Worth School and Scaynes Hill School. Our children are the next generation and we must ensure we’re securing the very best future for them. I look forward to meeting students, having discussions on local matters, and answering all their questions.

Along with my team, I continue to be here to help, so feel free to write in and I will be happy to support you.