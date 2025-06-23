Political opinion: Mims Davies MP joins Save The Local campaign with Andrew Griffith MP supporting pubs
This Summer, pubs will be starting to feel the pinch of the higher contributions that will harm their profits and cost local jobs, we need to be supporting as many local pubs in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages as possible.
Labour's pub tax hike will force landlords to raise prices or shut their doors for good.
- £1,000s extra in business rates per pub
- £800 extra per worker in National Insurance
- Higher pint prices for everyone
- Landlords forced to police conversations that could offend
- Making pubs no go zones for smokers
Sign the petition below to show your support:
Speaking to local residents in our local pubs, Mims said pubs are the heart of our communities here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages and it’s vital we stand up for them as they struggle under Labour’s damaging policies.
Mims Davies MP said:
If you know me, you know I love touring our local pubs here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages. You may have seen our campaign 'Save Our Local' because as we know, it's challenging times out there, especially when it comes to hospitality, and Labour's hike of business rates and National Insurance rates has in no way helped, so I am here trying my best to support them and be their voice in Parliament. I've already had countless pub meets with local councillors to meet residents all over our patch, and I have many more planned including in Danehill and Fairwarp shortly. I'm also thrilled to announce that I will be organising a 'Best Local Pub' campaign here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages! We have some truly incredible pubs here in EGU and they deserve the support, help, and recognition from us as residents and I will continue speaking out on their behalf. #SaveTheLocal #SupportOurPubs