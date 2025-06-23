Political opinion: Mims Davies MP joins Save The Local campaign with Andrew Griffith MP supporting pubs

Now that the Government’s NIC changes have come into effect, our campaign to save local pubs is more important than ever.

If you know me, you know I love touring our local pubs here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages. You may have seen our campaign 'Save Our Local' because as we know, it's challenging times out there, especially when it comes to hospitality, and Labour's hike of business rates and National Insurance rates has in no way helped, so I am here trying my best to support them and be their voice in Parliament. I've already had countless pub meets with local councillors to meet residents all over our patch, and I have many more planned including in Danehill and Fairwarp shortly. I'm also thrilled to announce that I will be organising a 'Best Local Pub' campaign here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages! We have some truly incredible pubs here in EGU and they deserve the support, help, and recognition from us as residents and I will continue speaking out on their behalf. #SaveTheLocal #SupportOurPubs